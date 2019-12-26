Husband gets $100,000 scratcher ticket from wife

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Corey Pyle of Springfield got the gift of a lifetime from his wife, a winning Missouri Lottery “Merry Money” Scratchers ticket.

His wife purchased the ticket from a gas station and handed it to him to start playing. He immediately started scratching off the numbers on the ticket in the parking lot. He soon discovered he had won $100,000.

A press release from Missouri Lottery said, “In the most recent fiscal year, players in Greene County won more than $42.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.”

Merry Money scratchers went on sale on October 14.

Remaining prize amounts for all scratcher games can be found at MOLottery.com