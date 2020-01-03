Hunter Biden’s lawyers argue to delay hearing

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Hunter Biden and his lawyers want to postpone the Arkansas court hearing in the child support case against the son of the former vice president.
Biden’s lawyers argued on Thursday that their client did not receive proper notice about the January 7 hearing in the Independence County Circuit Court.
They also noted that, because he lives in California, he is unable to be there.
Biden is being sued by Lunden Roberts for paternity and child support.
A DNA test last year ruled that Biden is the father of her son.
