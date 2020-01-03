Hunter Biden’s lawyers argue to delay hearing

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father’s, Vice President Joe Biden’s, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine’s fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden’s son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine’s president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Hunter Biden and his lawyers want to postpone the Arkansas court hearing in the child support case against the son of the former vice president.

Biden’s lawyers argued on Thursday that their client did not receive proper notice about the January 7 hearing in the Independence County Circuit Court.

They also noted that, because he lives in California, he is unable to be there.

Biden is being sued by Lunden Roberts for paternity and child support.

A DNA test last year ruled that Biden is the father of her son.

