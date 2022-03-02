ST. LOUIS — A trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates rolled through St. Louis Tuesday.

The “Freedom Convoy” is headed to Washington, D.C. with a unified voice to reopen the country. The group wants elected officials to lift all mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the convoy made its way to Cuba, Missouri, about 85 miles south of St. Louis. They spent the night there. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX flew over Interstate 44 when the convoy started up again Tuesday morning and eventually passed through the St. Louis area.

The group made its way northeast and into Illinois over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. They have had support along their route with people lining up on overpasses.

A rally hosted by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt greeted them in Eureka, near Insterstate 44 and Attire Road. Holding American Flags and signs, hundreds of supporters rallied to cheer on the convoy of truckers passing through Missouri.



“This is great,” said Schmitt. “This is what this county is all about, making their voices heard. You got these truckers going across the country, and you see a lot of patriots here. They really just want their country back. They want to live their lives and make their own decisions.”

Members of the Freedom Convoy gathered in Canada beginning in late January to protest COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.

At the time, both the Canadian and American governments had granted brief exemptions for unvaccinated truckers crossing the border in order to keep supply chains running smoothly.

Those exemptions ended in mid and late January, respectively, prompting unvaccinated truckers and others to protest

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is monitoring the trucker convoy headed to the nation’s capital ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.