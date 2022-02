SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Snow and ice swept across the Ozarks, catching many travelers off-guard.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D, which covers the southwest corner of Missouri, reported over 200 calls on Wednesday as of 8 p.m.

MSHP said 180 of those calls were for service of some kind, 94 were motorists reporting being stranded and 51 crashes.

Accidents on the icy roads have resulted in 7 injuries reported. There have been no deaths reported.