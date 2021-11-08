Hundreds of racers participated in the 15th Annual Bass Pro Shops Conservation Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hundreds ran across the streets of Springfield to participate in the 15th Annual Bass Pro Shops Conservation Marathon.

More than 2,800 people registered to participate in one of the four races, representing 35 U.S. states.

“Everything about what we try to accomplish with this, is about helping people live their lives to the fullest, and at the same time they’re caring for others,” said Melissa Bondy, Bass Pro Shops Program director. “This is a charitable event so all the proceeds go back to local charities. So in an effort to support both the physical health and wellbeing of our community, we’re also trying to find that level of financial support to help folks who may need a little extra.”

Bass Pro Shops says the youngest runner in the race was just six-years-old and the oldest runner was 90-years-old.