Hundreds of political cartoons by Bob Palmer on display at the Springfield Art Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Controversial cartoons created by Springfield political cartoonist, Bob Palmer, are on display until the end of November.

Bob Palmer worked as the cartoonist for the Springfield News-Leader from 1953-1991. The Springfield Art Museum has a large display of many of his works.

“The museum has had this collection for quite some time, and it seemed relevant considering the upcoming presidential election and the political season. We thought it might be a good way to bring the work out, show work that hasn’t been seen,” says Springfield Art Museum Director Nick Nelson.

Palmer worked on various cartoons that covered issues happening around the world to issues happening in the Ozarks. Nelson says when you look at the cartoons, you can see how things have changed or not changed since Palmer drew them. Next to each drawing is a description of the cartoon.

Nelson says the museum has seen an uptick in interest for this exhibit because he says people feel the nostalgia of reading the cartoons in their prime.

“I think people have memories of his cartoons. The feedback we’re getting is that his cartoons were something people looked at the world through, or he helped people understand issues. I think it’s one of those touchstones for our community,” says Nelson.

He says at the time it was rare for a smaller town like Springfield to have a fulltime cartoonist at the newspaper.

Nelson says the exhibit’s last day is November 29th, and if you plan to go, he says masks are required and recommend physical distancing.