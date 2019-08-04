Hundreds gathered for Park Day at Silver Springs Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hundreds of people gathered for “Park Day” at Silver Springs Park to have a picnic this afternoon, August 3.

The picnic is the main event of the annual Park Day Reunion which has an important purpose according to Cheryl Clay, a Park Day committee member.”This weekend is usually a weekend when everyone who has moved away from Springfield will come back home to reconnect with their family and the community.”

LLoyd Bolden says he loved seeing his daughter again. “My daughter. Oh man, it’s been years. She needed to see some of this. That’s why she came.”

Melvin Jackson got to reconnect with some childhood friends.”I get the chance to see Jeffrey and Emmett at the same time. It’s good seeing Jeffrey one month then Emmett two months later. I get to see all my friends here.”

This event has been held at the Silver Springs Park since it began, and clay says its the reason why people keep coming back.”This is our park. Silver Springs Park is a traditional African-American park in Springfield. So we continue that tradition.”

Bolden says he has been going to this park for more than 50 years.”I’ve been coming down here since I was a kid. I’m 72 years old now.”

Clay says she is happy with how the weekend is going and is excited for the upcoming events on the schedule.

