BRANSON, Mo. – Cornhole players from all over the United States are in Branson this week for the American Cornhole World Championships.

500 plus players are competing at the Branson Convention Center.

“About a thousand people in town just for this event,” said Michael “Fin” Walter with the American Cornhole Organization. “We run our majors all over the country. 35 of them around the country. All leading up to the world championships.”

Walter said Branson is the perfect spot for the competition.

“This, to us, is a big family reunion,” said Walter. “We try to find locations where there is so much for people to do. People will come in a couple of days early, stay a couple of days late, and go do different things.

Players, like Kaleb Hurt, travel all over the states to compete.

“I’m from Madison, Virginia,” said Hurt. “I’m currently tied for number one in the world right now in singles.”

Championship matches will take place on Saturday.

Anyone can come out and watch for free.