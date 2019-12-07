1  of  3
Humans and dogs participate in ugly Christmas sweater competition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s time to pull your ugly Christmas sweater out of the closet and grab one dog while you’re at it!

Rescue One’s 4th Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party was tonight at the Barley House.

It was a night of ugly sweaters, dogs, music, food and drinks, raffles, and a silent auction.

The ugly Christmas sweater competition wasn’t just for people, the dogs got to join in too.

Kelsey Bembry is the fundraising chair at Rescue One.

“What I love about this event is that people can bring their own dogs and dress them up,” Bembry said. “A lot of them come from rescue one which is really fun to see them after they’ve grown or grown up a little bit. Its a really fun way to see what we’ve accomplished this year and to do it at Christmas time just makes it even more cozy and fun.”

All proceeds go to benefit Rescue One, a non-profit and no-kill rescue for dogs here in Springfield.

