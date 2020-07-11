Humane Society working to empty their shelters in three days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is participating in the Empty the Shelters event from July 10 through July 12.

Adult dogs and cats will have low adoption fees. Dogs will be $25 and cats will be $10.

Karen Foutch, director of development at the Humane Society, says there are more than 200 dogs and cats ready for adoption in shelters and foster homes.

“Right now, it’s a little unique because of COVID-19 going on,” said Foutch. “We’ve seen such an increase in numbers and the kitten season and puppy season does increase that. But again, we take in almost 4,000 homeless animals a year. The great thing is we find homes for almost 4,000 animals a year.”

To help with social distancing, Foutch says the shelter focused on dog adoptions on July 10 and will focus on cat adoptions on July 11. Both cat and dog adoptions will be available on Sunday, July 12.

The Humane Society encourages visitors to wear a mask and warns people may have to wait outside if things get crowded.