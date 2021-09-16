Humane Society fundraising for new kennels

BRANSON, Mo. – The Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society will be hosting their lock-in fundraiser tonight at the Seven Arrows Taproom located at 260 Birdcage Walk, Hollister. Jayme Tabuchi, the director for SOHHS, says they are trying to raise $30,000 to buy new dog kennels. Each new kennel is worth $2,000.

“That is actually designed to be used in spaces that were never meant to house animals like the strip mall that we currently sit in,” added Tabuchi. “So these kennels will be raised up off the ground. They will have a self-draining system so that they can actually be hosed out inside the building and properly cleaned and sanitized. They have a raised floor, so the animals if they do have an accident overnight or they are not potty-trained. They’re not sitting in their own urine or feces for any amount of time.”

Tabuchi adds that they have made do with little for years, but it is time for an upgrade.

“They have a bunch of features that we’ve really just been needing. They will keep the animals safer, and it will help reduce diseases and things like that.”

The fundraising event tonight is from 4 pm-7 pm and will feature live music. Many members of the community can be spotted on wanted posters at the Humane Society for offering to raise $1000 each, including Holly Peden, Michele Bourk, Brent Sager, Brandi Beebe, Devra Leach, Bob Huel, Team Jay-licia, Shelley Rader, Kristen Rice-Rozkiewicz, Sherry Hanson, Mary Trexler, Gwenna McGrath, Wendy Youngblood, Corrine Hill, Scottie Earls, and Shoji Tabuchi. If they fail to raise that amount, then they will be voluntarily locked in a dog cage tonight at the event.

To donate to the “bail” of any of the volunteers, visit www.bransonhumanesociety.com/kennellockup.

The Humane Society also accepts walk-in donations or donations over the phone – (417) 337-7387.