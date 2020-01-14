Humane Society donates 18 ballistic vests to Missouri K-9 officers

Mo. — Eighteen K-9 officers across Missouri have new ballistic vests thanks to the Humane Society of the United States.

The Humane Society says it made this donation of life-saving vests to show appreciation for Missouri law enforcement and it’s K-9 officers.

The Humane Society says another reason it made this donation is because many law enforcement agencies don’t have the budget for K-9 officers, so handlers are often left to raise funds through grants and donations.

Vests were given to sheriff’s offices in 10 counties — including Laclede and Douglas counties.