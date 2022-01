GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Greene County Sheriff's Department says a man who hit several patrol cars during a chase on Interstate 44 Tuesday night was intoxicated. Greggory Erwin is charged with three felony resisting arrest charges and one misdemeanor DWI charge. Deputies were able to arrest him after pinning his vehicle, and deploying bean bag rounds.

According to a probable cause statement, the incident started when Republic Police began to chase a Chevy Equinox after the driver hit a Republic police car. Police identified the driver as Greggory Erwin. Republic Police ended the pursuit, but Greene County Deputies say they found Erwin's vehicle on the Eastbound shoulder of I44 near Glenstone Avenue, and Erwin was passed out in the driver's seat.