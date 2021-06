GREENE COUNTY, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found near Bois D’Arc Friday.

According to a press release, the remains were found by deputies located on Farm Road 59 near Farm Road 94. Authorities say the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The remains have not been identified. Authorities declined to say if the death appeared to be recent.

Anyone with information should contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.