Human remains found near Bois D’Arc identified as missing Willard man

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has identified the human remains found on June 4.

According to a press release, the remains belonged to 39-year-old Russell Long of Willard, Missouri.

The remains were discovered near Farm Road 59 and Farm Road 94 by Greene County Highway Department employees while working in the area. Authorities are investigating the remains as a homicide.

Long was reported missing on April 6, 2021. He was last seen at a family member’s residence on Farm Road 76 near State Highway UU in Willard. According to a Facebook post, family members have not heard from him since March 31.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.