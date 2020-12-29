Human remains found in a wooded area in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo.- The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area.

According to a press release, the remains were reported on December 28 by a man who found the bones. Deputies did find the skeletonized remains.

Authorities do not know the age or identification or how long the remains had been in the area.

The remains were taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office and MU Department of Anthropology for examination.

The Sheriff’s Office will release more information once the remains have been identified and the family has been contacted.