Howell County authorities investigate fatal shooting in Koshkonong

KOSHKONONG, Mo.- One man is dead, and another man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting at a Koshkongong home on December 22.

According to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a home on County Road 9290. Howell County Investigator Buddy Thompson tells Ozarks First that two men shot each other, one died, and one ended up in the hospital.

Investigator Thompson believes this was an isolated incident and that he is waiting for the man to recover from gunshot wounds in order to interview him about what happened.

The fatal victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jesse Branstetter of West Plains.

