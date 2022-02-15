SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities is scheduled to implode some retired power exhaust stacks in Springfield… and anyone is allowed to go watch the show.

Demolition contractors will be working at the James River Power Station. The implosion is scheduled to happen on Saturday (2/19/22) at 9 a.m.

To view the implosion in person, City Utilities encourages people to carpool to the one open entry gate at the intersection of Kissick and Evans Road. The power station gate opens at 7 a.m. and will close at 8:30 a.m. or when parking reaches capacity.

City Utilities said the ground will be uneven and anyone who chooses to leave their car and walk to a slightly closer location is encouraged to wear proper shoes.

This implosion is removing only the external parts of the decommissioned power station. The building, substation, and several other components still remain in service to the community.

A partnership with City Utilities and United Way of the Ozarks is hosting a special raffle with the winner detonating the implosion of the James River Power Station stacks. Anyone can enter the raffle an unlimited number of times through 5 p.m., February 16th. A winner will be selected on Thursday, February 17th. Participants must be 18 years or older to win.