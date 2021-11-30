How you can help the Southwest Missouri Humane Society this Giving Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the many organizations taking part in Giving Tuesday is the Southwest Missouri Humane Society. The shelter’s fundraising goal is $10,000, and the Board of Directors will match any money raised. You can donate on the Southwest Missouri Humane Society website.

“Giving Tuesday is our largest day for donations so at any time we could have 300 animals in our care in the facility and we have our fosters as well so really we could have unlimited amounts of animals as long as we have those fosters,” the shelter’s Marketing Manager, Katie Newcomb, told us. The shelter provides everything a foster pet needs, including food and medical care.

She says workers and volunteers are caring for many puppies, including a mother dog and her pups that arrived several days ago. Newcomb told us they had room for the momma dog and puppies because the Black Friday adoption even helped clear space. The hope is to foster the family together, to make sure the puppies can grow strong.

Newcomb said the shelter can make a big impact with money that is donated. “We can definitely take any monetary donations and almost double it, just because of the nonprofit that comes with our name so that’s definitely helpful as well, which is why Giving Tuesday is so helpful for us.”

The Humane Society is also helping several cats that need medical attention.

“We have a lot of medical needs right now, we have some cats that need a lot of help, we have a heartworm positive dog as well and for heartworm positive dogs, we treat them, we continue their treatment until they’re completed. that can take about three months and it can be anywhere from $500 to $1,000 per animal,” she said.

Newcomb shared why she believes the Southwest Missouri Humane Society is a worthy cause to support on Giving Tuesday, “We are the largest no-kill shelter in southwest Missouri and so we take as many as we can which means we just need that much more support from the community as far as financial needs so we can continue to do that and hopefully grow even more.”