SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With summer on its way, temperatures will be on the rise and The Salvation Army needs help restocking its supply of fans to help those in need to stay cool in the scorching heat.

Westlake Ace Hardware, 2350 S. Campbell Ave, will host a fan drive, June 1st – 19th to benefit The Salvation Army.

Donations can be made at the store’s register.

You may also donate to the fan drive online by visiting: https://westlakehardware.com/fan-drive/