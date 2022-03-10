SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City leaders are sharing updates on Commercial Street improvement projects and want to hear feedback during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 10.

The meeting will focus on the projects being funded by Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. at White River Brewing Company at 505 West Commercial Street. Attendees can come and go during the two-hour window.

Some of the projects that will be discussed include:

  • Directional signage to the Commercial Street district
  • Parking Lot Improvements at Pacific St. and Campbell Ave. and Pacific St. and Robberson Ave.
  • District gateway elements
  • Schematic design of the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge Plaza
  • Commercial Street Art Collection Plan

Anyone who cannot attend Thursday’s meeting can submit a comment card after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the city’s website.