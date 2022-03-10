SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City leaders are sharing updates on Commercial Street improvement projects and want to hear feedback during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 10.
The meeting will focus on the projects being funded by Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. at White River Brewing Company at 505 West Commercial Street. Attendees can come and go during the two-hour window.
Some of the projects that will be discussed include:
- Directional signage to the Commercial Street district
- Parking Lot Improvements at Pacific St. and Campbell Ave. and Pacific St. and Robberson Ave.
- District gateway elements
- Schematic design of the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge Plaza
- Commercial Street Art Collection Plan
Anyone who cannot attend Thursday’s meeting can submit a comment card after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the city’s website.