SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City leaders are sharing updates on Commercial Street improvement projects and want to hear feedback during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 10.

The meeting will focus on the projects being funded by Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. at White River Brewing Company at 505 West Commercial Street. Attendees can come and go during the two-hour window.

Some of the projects that will be discussed include:

Directional signage to the Commercial Street district

Parking Lot Improvements at Pacific St. and Campbell Ave. and Pacific St. and Robberson Ave.

District gateway elements

Schematic design of the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge Plaza

Commercial Street Art Collection Plan

Anyone who cannot attend Thursday’s meeting can submit a comment card after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the city’s website.