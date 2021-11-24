How you can help animals find a new home this holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is participating in Black Friday by spotlighting some cats and dogs that are often overlooked at the shelter.

On Friday, November 26, adoptions for all dark-colored cats and senior cats are $10. Anyone who adopts a senior dog or dark-colored dogs will receive 50% off their adoption fee.

The Humane Society says nationwide, senior animals and black dogs and cats have a harder time being adopted. The Humane Society says it’s important this holiday season to shine a light on these animals since they are just as deserving of a home as any other.

Since it is the season of giving, The ASPCA recommends only giving pets as gifts if the recipient has expressed a strong, sustained interest in owning one, because if the owner is not ready for the responsibility, the dog could end up back at the shelter.