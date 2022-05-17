NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Ozark Mountain Daredevils make their Grand Ole Opry debut Tuesday night at 7:40 p.m. central time.

The performance will only be available on the radio. There are two ways to listen: 650AM WSM and SiriusXM channel 59, which is the Willie’s Roadhouse channel.

WSM Online will be streaming the performance, or you can search for the 650 AM WSM official app in the Apple or Google app store.

The group initially announced the performance through a Facebook post.