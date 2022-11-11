SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When people start feeling bad, it can be hard to determine whether it’s COVID-19, the flu, or something else.

Health leaders are hoping to make pinpointing what’s wrong a little easier.

It’s through a new method called “Quad Swab.”

One swab can detect COVID-19, RSV, and influenza A & B.

People are starting to get tested across the state.

On Friday, people came to Marshfield.

Webster County Health Administrator Scott Allen said they are thankful to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to provide this new kind of test.

“When you kind of transpose those symptoms of RSV, flu A, influenza B, and COVID on top of each other, so many of them are similar,” said Allen.

Randy Slocum was one of the people to get tested.

He said it’s extremely convenient.

“Feels like they’re doing a better job trying to keep up with things and keep the community safe and healthy,” said Slocum.

The free drive-thru testing events are happening in places like Marshfield and Springfield.

Allen said this is especially important as we head into the holiday season and people start gathering.

He said by doing this kind of testing it helps health experts catch the virus before it spreads through a specific area.

“We’re able to tell if we can narrow it down to maybe there are three kids in a classroom who come up with RSV, we can stop that spread before it spreads to an entire school campus,” said Allen.

For a full schedule of testing events, click here. https://dynd.gettested.me/dyndlab/events/