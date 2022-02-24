SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The third wintry weather event in the last few weeks has caused several vehicles to crash or get stranded and in turn, tow trucks are being called to assist those in need.

Dennis Cleveland, Owner of Affordable Towing, said that, strangely enough, today’s calls have actually been lower than normal.

“I think everybody is kind of heads up on the fact that we’re in the second round so they’re ready to not get out on the road and run into somebody,” Cleveland said. “And so it’s been a little quieter.”

Cleveland said the first storm a few weeks ago brought in 50% more volume of calls, but now they are back to normal.

“Part of it is the schools are closed. A lot of government buildings are closed. A lot of businesses are closed because they don’t expect to have a large clientele. And so that lowers the traffic volume and that helps the whole situation.” Cleveland said.

Multiple crashes on I-44 forced the interstate to shut down in Phelps County.

“There’s a bunch of trucks in the ditch that we are authorized to get, but we can’t get them until the roads clear up a little bit and the weather gets better,” Cleveland said. His crew will begin in the middle of the night tonight around 9:00 p.m. or later.

For a few years now, towing companies, the sheriff’s department, highway patrol, and ambulance have been working together in a coordinated system called TIM’s program, or the Traffic Incident Management program. TIM’s program helps with response times, traffic control, and greatly reduces secondary accidents.