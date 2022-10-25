GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri voters can now vote early using a no-excuse absentee ballot.

Greene County residents can go to the Greene County Elections Center at 1126 N. Boonville Ave. in Springfield to vote in person. The Elections Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Ballots can be turned in up until the day before the election, Nov. 7.

The Elections Center will also be open on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m-4 p.m.

To be eligible to vote using a no-excuse absentee ballot in person, residents must present one of the following:

A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license.

A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card.

A nonexpired United States passport.

Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri that is neither expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.

Residents can also vote using a mail-in ballot if they provide one of these reasons:

Absence on election day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote.

Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability on election day, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability and resides at the same address.

Religious belief or practice.

Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than the voter’s polling place, a first responder, a health care worker, or a member of law enforcement.

Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained.

Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under RSMo 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.