How to transition from summer to school seamlessly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Back to school is an exciting and stressful time for families.

Springfield Public schools encourage parents to get their kids back in a routine as the school year starts. Having a routine can help the first day of school go by smoother.

Here are a few steps to help get your child in a routine:

Set a bedtime to make sure your kids are getting a good night of rest

Make lunches and pick out outfits the night before to prevent rushing in the morning.

Talk with your child about back to school expectations.

Weller Elementary School Principal Rebecca Donaldson said it is important to arrive at school on time.

Donaldson said “Kids need to be on-time to school. It’s so much a part of their routine and the teachers start right from the get-go with their teaching whatever it may be. And when a child comes late it makes it so that the teacher has to stop everyone else to assimilate that child into the classroom.”

It is also important to plan and confirm your child’s transportation to and from school ahead of time.

