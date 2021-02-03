How to spot online dating scams

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As Valentine’s Day arrives, a higher amount of scammers and fraudsters tend to target online dating.

Ozarks First asked the regional Better Business Bureau director, Stephanie Garland, what red flags people should look out for when participating in online dating.

“Unfortunately, scammers are selling the story that’s too good to be true for a lot of people. They are usually saying they are recently divorced or widowed, widowed is the preferred story. They’re a member of the military, they’re just coming back from Afghanistan, they’ve been overseas way for a lot, and usually, they have at least one child.” said Garland.

Garland continued, “And if people are going ahead and signing up for things, what we are seeing with online dating apps is they’re not reading carefully the terms and conditions, and they’re not realizing how much is it costs… that’s where we’re getting the complaints it the money side.”

When it comes to avoiding scams, the official FBI website suggests: