SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Big crowds are heading to Bass Pro Shops for the first official day of the World’s Fishing Fair. Most people who attend have to get there by shuttle, which have short wait times.

Campbell Avenue between Cherokee and Sunshine Streets is closed to prevent accidents during the fair. So to get to the event, fairgoers have to take the shuttle.

Guests can park in certain places such as the Grizzly tools warehouse parking lot. Shuttles meet people there and carry them off to the fair at no charge.

Below is a list of other places to park and be shuttled:

Bass Pro Shops also provided a map that can be printed out or pulled up on a cell phone.

Residents in areas impacted by the road closures have parking ID tags to allow street parking. Vehicles without these parking tags will be towed.

Things stayed pretty busy on the first day despite the rain. The next days of the fair are supposed to be busy as well. World’s Fishing Fair will last until April 3, specific dates and times are listed below: