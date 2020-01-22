Outsmarting hackers and protecting your internet privacy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Scammers often use text messages or emails to trick you into giving them your personal information.

“No company is going to email you a link to change your password or to update important account information,” said Tech Expert Dr. Shannon McMurtrey.

McMurtrey says companies will invite you to come to their website.

“If you get an email that looks legitimate, rather than clicking on that link actually type a-t-t-dot-com,” said McMurtrey.

He says it’s also not a bad idea to have a “throw-away email” for things like coupons and store promotions.

“The most commonly told lie in America is I have read and agreed to these terms of agreement,” said McMurtrey. “If you download a free game for example that game isn’t free you’re paying for it with your information.”

McMurtrey says this could include your location data and access to your microphone.

“A lot of people are surprised when they open up the privacy settings on their phone to see how many companies have access to that,” said McMurtrey.

McMurtrey says privacy is a rare commodity.

“Especially the younger generation thinks that they don’t mind who has access to their information,” said McMurtrey. “But, if that we’re true we wouldn’t have shades on our windows and locks on our doors,” said McMurtrey.

He says it’s important to think before you click.

McMurtrey says good cyber hygiene also includes not using the same password for every account and keeping your software up-to-date.