SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is reminding drivers to keep their cars safe from theft during the cold winter months.

“Unless you have a remote start where you can start the car without the keys inside & leave it locked, we’re here to say that you need to stop leaving your keys unattended in a running car,” said Springfield Police Officer Greathouse.

Officer Greathouse continued, explaining that auto theft has risen in three areas of Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department said the best ways to prevent auto theft are to never leave your vehicle idling, never leave your keys in the car, and always lock your doors.