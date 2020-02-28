How to prepare for COVID 19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield- Greene County Health Department shares how to prepare your household in case of an outbreak.

There are no confirmed cases in Missouri, and Kendra Findley with the Springfield-Greene County Health Dept says there is no risk in Greene County.

When preparing for the virus, think about when you were home for a week and what you needed. Here is a list of items that will help you prepare for the virus.

Have two weeks’ worth of food in your house like Rice, beans, and canned foods

If you are on prescription meds, make sure they are filled, if insurance lets you get refills ahead, ask about that

Here is a list of ways that will help protect you from the virus.

Stay at home when you are sick

Wash your hand with soap and water

When in public stay 6 feet away from anyone who may be sick (germs only travel for 6 feet before hitting the ground)

A face mask is not recommended because they may not offer full coverage

Findley says it is essential to mentally prepare by having extra tissues, medication, and food on hand.