How to prepare for COVID 19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield- Greene County Health Department shares how to prepare your household in case of an outbreak.

There are no confirmed cases in Missouri, and Kendra Findley with the Springfield-Greene County Health Dept says there is no risk in Greene County.

When preparing for the virus, think about when you were home for a week and what you needed. Here is a list of items that will help you prepare for the virus.

  • Have two weeks’ worth of food in your house like Rice, beans, and canned foods
  • If you are on prescription meds, make sure they are filled, if insurance lets you get refills ahead, ask about that

Here is a list of ways that will help protect you from the virus.

  • Stay at home when you are sick
  • Wash your hand with soap and water
  • When in public stay 6 feet away from anyone who may be sick (germs only travel for 6 feet before hitting the ground)
  • A face mask is not recommended because they may not offer full coverage

Findley says it is essential to mentally prepare by having extra tissues, medication, and food on hand.

