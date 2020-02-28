How to prepare for COVID 19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield- Greene County Health Department shares how to prepare your household in case of an outbreak.
There are no confirmed cases in Missouri, and Kendra Findley with the Springfield-Greene County Health Dept says there is no risk in Greene County.
When preparing for the virus, think about when you were home for a week and what you needed. Here is a list of items that will help you prepare for the virus.
- Have two weeks’ worth of food in your house like Rice, beans, and canned foods
- If you are on prescription meds, make sure they are filled, if insurance lets you get refills ahead, ask about that
Here is a list of ways that will help protect you from the virus.
- Stay at home when you are sick
- Wash your hand with soap and water
- When in public stay 6 feet away from anyone who may be sick (germs only travel for 6 feet before hitting the ground)
- A face mask is not recommended because they may not offer full coverage
Findley says it is essential to mentally prepare by having extra tissues, medication, and food on hand.