How to pay your digital tax statements in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County collector, assessor, and clerk came together at the Greene County Historic Courthouse Tuesday, November 9, to discuss the 2021 personal property and real estate tax statements.

Digital tax statements are now available online. Each officeholder worked together to ensure the 2021 tax statements would be accurate.

“Because of the efforts of Shane’s office and Brents office as well as the support of the Greene County Commission and the Greene County Information Services Department we have successfully calculated taxes accurately and have been able to upload both personal property and real estate tax statements to the Greene County Collector website,” said Greene County Collector Allen Icet. “A taxpayer could go to that website and view their taxes online or pay their taxes online, I would encourage all taxpayers to review their assessments for accuracy and if there is a discrepancy to contact by the office or go online.”

“2020 was a difficult year that presented unique challenges for our office, not only for tax administration but also for administering a safe and secure election,” said Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller. “Despite the enormity of the challenges presented, all our county officeholders and their office teams worked hard to serve our fellow taxpayers of Greene County.”

“I assumed office on September 1st and immediately took steps to conduct an internal review of processes and workflows within the Assessor Office to ensure the 2021 Personal and Real Property Assessments were conducted in accordance with statute while ensuring the assessed values to be fair and equitable,” said Greene County Assessor, Brent Johnson.

“This review resulted in the implementation of new processes to bring greater accuracy, efficiency, and enhanced customer service to the taxpayer. I would like to express my appreciation for my colleagues County Clerk Shane Schoeller and Collector Allen Icet, and their respective staff, for their tireless work and collaboration in completing the 2021 Assessment year. My office oversees 121,486 Parcels with an assessed value of $4.6 billion ($67 million in New Construction) and over 350,000 Individual & Business Personal Property assets with an assessed value of more than $1 billion. The Personal and Real Property total is more than $5.6 billion.”

Steps when paying your taxes online:

There are two buttons on the upper right-hand corner

Click the green button that says “Statements and Receipts”

Two categories will appear: Personal Property and Real Estate

Put in your name, tax I.D., or address

You’ll be directed to an online version of your statement.

On the statement, you will find your tax I.D. and a six-digit pin number

You will need both numbers to enter into the payment portal

Tax I.D.:

Personal property tax I.D. will begin with the number 12

Real Estate tax I.D. will begin with the number 88

Click here for pictures of the process.

All taxes must be paid or postmarked by December 31, 2021, in order to avoid late fees.