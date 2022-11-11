KSN/KODE— With the potential freezing temperatures overnight this weekend, Missouri American Water has some tips to avoid water disruption. Freezing pipes can be a major issue, and can lead to pipes bursting, which can be an even bigger mess. Missouri American Water reps suggest leaving a small trickle from the faucet if temperatures are consistently below freezing. You can also open up cabinet doors in the kitchen and bathroom to expose pipes to warmer air in the house. But, most importantly, take the time today to locate your water shut-off valve, before the continuous freezing weather sets in later this season.

“Some simple things that homeowners can do first of all know where your shutoff valve for water is located within your home. That way if anything does happen, you can turn off the water quickly and avoid any further damage. Also, any of your water pipes if they’re exposed to cold air if they’re near windows or basements try to do things to minimize their exposure,” said Christie Barnhart, American Water.

And, if your pipes do burst and you have a water bill that’s higher than normal, American Water offers a one-time leakage adjustment. Just show proof of the issue being fixed.