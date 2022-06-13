SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings reaching the Ozarks, Ameren Missouri has provided several steps you can take to keep safe and cool this summer.

“You can take simple steps, such as closing the blinds or turning on ceiling fans, to reduce the strain on your air conditioner,” said Tony Lozano, director of energy solutions at Ameren Missouri. “We want everyone to stay safe and cool this summer.”

According to Ameren Missouri, here are some cooldown tips:

Seek the shade. Keep curtains and drapes closed, especially during the afternoon. This will reduce heat indoors by 33%. Feel the breeze. Set your ceiling fan to spin counterclockwise to create a cool breeze. Supplementing the air conditioner with a ceiling fan enables you to set the thermostat about four degrees higher without affecting your comfort. Close off unused rooms. Close doors and air vents you aren’t using. Cook dinner outdoors. Grill dinner outside to reduce the heat coming from kitchen appliances. Clean out air conditioner filters. Clean out HVAC ducts and change the air filter. Reduce hot water use. Take shorter, cooler showers. Upgrade your thermostat. Install a smart thermostat that can be programmed to automatically run cooler when you are home and a bit warmer when you are out of the house.

Ameren Missouri is an electric and gas service provider for 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area.