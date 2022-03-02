SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, many are wondering how to help those who have been displaced by the invasion.
Over 800,000 civilians, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine in the last week as Russian troops advance on the country.
These refugees have been welcomed by the surrounding countries of Poland, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, and Hungary. However, they are in serious need of food, water, feminine products, clothing, and medical supplies since many were not able to take much with them when they fled.
Several organizations in the Ozarks have reached out to meet that need and have initiated fundraisers to benefit Ukrainian refugees. Below is a list of how you can help.
- Convoy of Hope in Republic is sending a team to the Poland-Ukraine border to help provide refugees with essentials like food, water, and medical supplies. The team is heading to Poland this week and plans to stay in the region for several weeks to meet the needs of the people there and support the community. You can help by donating here.
- Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield is also sending a crisi response team to Poland to help Ukrainian children. The church is working with an orphanage in Ukraine to provide for the needs of the children there and care for those who have made it across the border. They will also be partnering with the International Mission Board to help hand out supplies and care for refugees at the border. You can donate here.
- Mother’s Brewing Company in Springfield is fundraising for Ukrainian refugees by donating all beer draft sales made on Tuesday, March 2, to UNICEF to support Ukrainian children.