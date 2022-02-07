SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On January 10, 2022, President Joe Biden stated that health plans had to reimburse or pay for at-home COVID-19 test kits.

Although there are alternatives to be able to get free over-the-counter home tests, such as www.covidtests.gov or requesting kits from your insurance provider, the supply and demand of the tests have been difficult to keep up with. Making many people have to purchase test kits from retailers and pharmacies.

If you’ve purchased an at-home COVID test kit after January 15th, 2022, you should be eligible to be reimbursed depending on the policy of your insurer and type of coverage.

First, be sure to keep your receipt so that you can submit a claim to your insurance provider. You can only be reimbursed for eight test kits a month.

Your insurance provider’s website should direct you towards how to make a claim. You will either have to download their form or upload your receipt. Be sure to have your ID number from your policy handy. Some insurers will be able to do everything online and some will require you to mail a copy of your receipt and claim form.

You can also call the phone number on your insurance card.

According to Trevor Croley, President of Croley Insurance & Financial, reimbursement is about $12 to $20.

Croley describes making a claim being similar to submitting a rebate.

“Normally, the turnaround on things like this… I’d say is about three to four weeks. It could be less. Obviously, if you do it online, you would think it should take less, but they’re not just processing your COVID rebate. They’re processing a lot of them.” says Crowley.