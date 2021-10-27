How to dispose of prescription drugs year-round if you missed a drug take back day

BRANSON, Mo.- National Drug Take Back Day was October 23, but if you missed it, there are local resources that allow you to safely dispose of any drugs or opioids in your own home.

Many pharmacies and local law enforcement agencies have free, permanent drug drop boxes in those counties, with some available all year. All are anonymous.

Boxes are located at:

Branson Police Department

Hollister Police Department

Rockaway Beach Police Department

Kimberling City Police Department

Stone County Sheriff’s Department in Galena

Taney County Sheriff’s Department in Forsyth

CoxHealth Pharmacy at the Cox Branson Outpatient Center

CVS Pharmacy on Loyd Street in Branson

There are also at home options to properly and safely dispose of any unneeded or expired medications through your household trash. Different options include iDispose Rx packets and Deterra pouches.

According to Marietta Hagan, project coordinator for Drug Free Ozarks says, “Almost 15,000 drug deactivation packets have been distributed in Stone & Taney counties in the last three years, equipping our residents with the power to reduce prescription drug misuse in their community.”

Click here for more information on free at-home disposal options or permanent drug drop-off locations.