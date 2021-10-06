How the Springfield community can support overnight shelters this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As colder weather approaches, the need for overnight shelter in Springfield is growing.

Several organizations are working together to solve this problem, including Community Partnership of the Ozarks and the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness (OAEH), the City of Springfield, City Utilities, Asbury United Methodist Church, Brentwood Christian Church, East Sunshine Church of Christ, First Unitarian Universalist, Grace United Methodist Church, Gathering Tree, National Avenue Christian Church, Unity Church, and Salvation Army.

However, these efforts are difficult to accomplish without help from the community. These organizations are requesting help from the Springfield community to help them continue to offer overnight shelter services.

“Stalwart partners who have been assisting in these life-saving endeavors for years are at capacity,” says Adam Bodendieck, CPO’s Director of Homeless Services. “Everyone has expressed a sincere and genuine desire to do whatever possible to ensure the health and safety of our most vulnerable friends and neighbors this winter season, but we need help from the community at large to make that happen. Fortunately, it’s very easy to get involved, and a little effort can have a gigantic impact.”

One way the community can help is by volunteering at shelter sites in roles varying from staying at shelters overnight to transporting laundry.

Additionally, there is a need for transportation to and from shelter sites. Drivers who are interested can “adopt” a night to help.

To learn more, visit www.cpozarks.org/coldweather.