How the Springfield community can help Afghan refugees settle in

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –

The community is encouraged to help with the efforts.

The Trinity Presbyterian Church is currently sponsoring six Afghan refugees.

Pastor Chris Miller said usually the refugees come here with very little, so they work to help get them set up.”

A bed, chairs to sit in, a dining room table,” Miller said. “All those kinds of necessities. We make sure the house is outfitted for them, and then we have a team of people in those first few months walks alongside of them doing things like helping them to grocery shop in America.”

Miller said many refugees express gratitude mixed with worry about their family being safe.

“One of the guys has a wife and a younger than a year-old kid who is still back in Afghanistan, who haven’t been able to be evacuated yet,” Miller said. “We were sharing a meal about a month ago and he was showing photos on his phone of his wife and his daughter.”

Those with The Mystery Hour said they are also looking to help Afghan refugees who are relocating to the Springfield area.

Host Jeff Houghton said he reached out to the International Institute of Southwest Missouri to find out how they could help.

“She said well, we really really need a van to be able to move people from the airport, or doctor appointments, or errands, or whatever, and so we said let’s do that,” Houghton said. “Let’s make this very specific about getting a van.”

Houghton said they have started a fundraiser online for the van, but they also hope this brings awareness to the subject in general.

“Have people say like I can help in this way, or I can help in this way,” Houghton said. “Kind of be a part of that, the community coming together to help.”

Pastor Miller said if people would like to make donations to the cause, they can click here.

He said people should note that the donation is for “Afghan Refugee Support” and they will make sure it is sent to the correct location.