How the ice storm of 2007 brought the Springfield community together

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s officially been 15 years since the destructive ice storm swept through Springfield. The storm was a wintery nightmare for residents and caused thousands to be without power.

On January 12, 2007, several inches of ice-covered trees and power lines. The lines and tree branches were so weighed down by the ice that they soon started to snap and fall. Most of Springfield was left without power and some places were even in the dark for weeks.

Pictures showing massive tree branches on top of cars and homes soon started to surface. The storm made City Utilities work overtime in restoring power for residents.

“Everyone that was working at City Utilities back in 2007 was working that entire duration,” said Joel Alexander. “We had retirees come back to help us with things that even maybe they didn’t do in their previous time here when they worked for CU, but we put them into other roles.”

The crippling ice storm had many residents seeking shelter at churches. Many had to sleep on cots for days.

Despite the icy temperatures, neighbors went straight to work on cleaning up debris. Residents even checked in with others to make sure they were okay.

“We have just been getting it [debris] off the road,” said one resident. Another neighbor ran an extension cord from his house to his neighbor’s so she could plug in her electric blanket.