How the emergency funding plan will impact Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Senator Roy Blunt and Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr of Springfield were at Jordan Valley Health to let constituents know what we’ll see after President Trump signed an emergency funding plan March 6.

Blunt says the plan will provide $500 million to help provide faster and more efficient health care across the country; within the first 30 days, Missouri will get $9.9 million of that.

The distribution of the money is based on a need and prevention threat formula.

As for speaker Haahr, he says the state has been meeting every day to discuss preparation for the possibility of coronavirus reaching Missouri. That’s involved everyone from the state’s health director to the budget chair.

Both Blunt and Haahr explained that there are tactics to both prevent and identify the virus that is set to be rolled out.

“Telemedicine will be an understood part of the medicare system,” Blunt said. “People who run the medicare system are directed by this legislation to make that investment in telecare medicine, make sure it works, be willing to pay for it. So that’s another way that people may be able to get access to other health care at home, rather than going out and where somebody is likely to be sick.”

“Just last week, we finally have a lab in Missouri that can test for this directly,” Haahr said. “We now longer have to send those out. Prior to that, when we had to send those out, it was taking 2-3 days to get the results back, now we can figure that out within 6 hours.”

Senator Blunt also pushed those tried and true methods for staying healthy in any flu season: Washing your hands thoroughly and trying not to touch your face.

Those are some of the precautions Springfield Public School (SPS) officials are driving home to students and teachers.

SPS is also asking custodians to deep clean and disinfect surfaces.

The district says families can support the effort to keep everyone healthy by keeping kids home if they are sick.

District officials say they are in close contact with the health department.