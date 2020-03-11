How the coronavirus impacts the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Both Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled their campaign rallies that were planned for tonight, due to coronavirus fears.

And here locally, COVID-19 is forcing changes to special events.

Organizers of the St. Patrick’s day parade have canceled the event that was supposed to happen this Saturday.

The parade committee is concerned about the spread of coronavirus.

Although there are on cases in Missouri, the committee wants to keep it that way.

Leaders didn’t want to potentially put a large group of people at risk for illness.

Tim Griese, the parade committee chairman, expects the cancellation will have an economic impact as well.

Most people who attend the parade shop and eat at restaurants downtown.

The committee is sad about the decision but says it’s the right one to make.

“It’s the responsible decision,” said Griese, “since we have no reported cases in Springfield or Greene County right now, we’d like to do anything we possibly can to keep it that way.”

“We made an informed decision to cancel the parade,” said Amanda Brown, parade committee member, “because as the people’s parade, we really want to keep our people.”

Griese also said the parade will most likely not be rescheduled for this year, but they’ll try again next year.