SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Neighbors in south Springfield are concerned about drivers using their streets as a shortcut, so the city is stepping in to help.

The plan is to use traffic calming measures for six months because of the Republic Road Widening Project. According to the city of Springfield, many drivers use Broadway Avenue between Walnut Lawn and Republic Road to avoid Campbell Street.

After the last phase of the Republic Road Widening Project, the city expects to see even more drivers cutting through the area and more safety for those who go to Mann Elementary.

“If everyone is not observing the traffic laws, whether it be that or speeding there’s bound to be someone hurt eventually,” said Vicki Miller, a driver on Broadway. “I have three grandsons who play over in this area because of the school playground. And it would be unfortunate if anything happened to any child but it would be personal if it happened to one of mine.”

The city said it will start striping tomorrow and installing rubber curbs on Wednesday (4/27/22), but this all depends on the weather.