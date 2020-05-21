How Springfield hospitals are using an experimental drug to treat COVID-19

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Mercy Hospital in Springfield received remdesivir, the drug being tested to help fight COVID-19, about two weeks ago.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Dan Hansen who works for Mercy Hospital in Springfield, says the drug is still in its early days, as he and others are gaining experience with the drug.

One COVID-19 patient at Mercy is taking remdesivir right now. The patient receives a 100-milligram dose once a day for a 5-10 day course.

Hansen says he sees clinical improvements in all parameters, such as blood pressure levels.

Mercy plans to continue using remdesivir.

CoxHealth received a supply of remdesivir the day before a 22-year-old pregnant COVID-19 patient needed it. CoxHealth performed an emergency Caesarean section on the patient to save her baby.

The mother was given remdesivir as well as convalescent plasma. Doctor Amy Ford-Turner says she’s unsure whether it was one or the other that helped more.

The baby and mother are doing good and the baby tested negative twice for COVID-19.

After the Caesarean section, the mother was on a mechanical ventilator for a while. Now, she’s in a good position and can go home soon.

Steve Edwards says this serves as an example that all of us are vulnerable to the virus.

CoxHealth says they have enough remdesivir to give it to another patient.

Both CoxHealth and Mercy currently has three COVID-19 patients.

