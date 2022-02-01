SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–Springfield City Utilities is working to prepare for the upcoming winter storm set to hit the Ozarks beginning Wednesday morning. A news release from CU states teams are ready to respond to any issues created by weather.

CU says the power grid is built to handle one-half to three-quarters of an inch of ice on power lines. Tree links, wind gusts, and traffic can also affect lines.

If you have a power outage to report, call 1-888-863-9001. You can also check CU’s outage map to see how many homes are without power in your neighborhood. City Utilities also urges caution when using alternative heat sources like generators or space heaters. Generators should be operated in a well-ventilated area. Make sure space heaters are on a level surface and keep any other items at least three feet away.

Beginning Wednesday, February 2, CU Transit will operate on a holiday schedule of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Expect delays if driving conditions deteriorate.

