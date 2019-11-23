How shops are preparing for the Black Friday deals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some shoppers are hitting the stores a little early for the Black Friday deals.

While big retailers aren’t officially offering those special deals they are still trying to get you to stop in even before next week’s traditional sales boom.

“It’s a temporarily reduced price from the everyday low price that we already have on it,” said Justin Sperry, Walmart Supercenter manager. “There’s probably thousands right now that we have on rollback right now across the store.”

Sperry says that rollback items help bring in customers before Black Friday.

“Because they can see those items that they wanted anyway and now they’re really saving money which is really what we’re all about is helping customers save money,” Sperry said.

It’s a gesture that shoppers like Julie Horner appreciate.

“I feel like I’m gonna get the great buy, without having to get up really early and fight the crowds on Black Friday,” Horner said.

She says that fighting the crowds hasn’t helped her in the past years.

“Seems like stores have great deals in their ads and you get there, and they’re gone in the first ten minutes after people stand in line for hours,” Horner said. “So I like to avoid all of that.”

Shopper Susan Mbugua says she can relate.

“A couple years ago I went to the mall on Black Friday and it was a disaster,” Mbugua said. “No parking places and everyone was there trying to shop so.”

Mbugua says she missed out on buying something for her daughter.

“There was some toys that she was wanting, and weren’t able to get those because there was a limit to quantities,” Mbugua said.

Mbugua says what she bought today was able to make up for that.

“Just some clothes and some toys for her,” Mbugua said. “Actually picked out her holiday dress for pictures.”

Today customer Heather Bryant helped her daughters buy.

“I can’t really say because we came and got their dad a gift. It’s in electronics,” Bryant said.

This is the first year Bryant was able to pick out a gift with her daughters.

