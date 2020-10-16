How popular is your Halloween costume this year? Find out with Google’s “Frightgeist” tool

Local News

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

(WIVB) – What are you dressing up as for Halloween?

If you’re going as a witch, a dinosaur, or Harley Quinn, you’re in good company- those are the top three top costumes in the U.S. for Halloween 2020, according to Google Trend’s “Frightgeist” tool for this year.

The Frightgeist rounds up search data to determine what the most popular Halloween costumes of the year will be- nationally and locally.

The top five costumes locally for 2020 are:

1.) Black Panther

2.) Batman

3.) Purge

4.) It

5.) Tinker Bell

Check out how your costume stacks up here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now