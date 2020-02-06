How police officers are affected by the cold winter days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department spoke out on the difficulties officers face during the cold winter days.

Springfield Police Department’s Corporal Christopher Nuccio says officers have to take into account physical evidence that can be affected.

“You have to dress for the weather, you have to dress to be prepared to be outside all night long, possibly directing traffic, if we have a standoff or something like that, you may end up standing outside all evening,” Corporal Nuccio said. “Sometimes I’ve ended up working a burglary inside a business, or being inside the hospital interviewing a victim, for hours and hours on end, that complicates things going from hot to cold.”

Sometimes officers can’t wear gloves in the freezing weather.

“Touch screen on the computer, typing on the computer, if we’re in the car, outside of the car, simply manipulating your equipment, touching the radio, things like that, it can complicate things,” Nuccio said.

Nuccio says driving in cold temperatures is also something they have to do and that’s always more dangerous.

“A little more treacherous, in the traffic unit we respond to, the majority of the traffic accidents, and of course there’s always more of those when the roads are slick,” Nuccio said. “I would ask people pay attention to the road, when we work a lot of traffic accidents, especially on the highway, we get rubberneckers, get secondary accidents from people watching the first accident.”