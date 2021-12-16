How OTC turned a power outage into a chance to help the community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — When a transformer blew Wednesday at Ozarks Technical Community College, it took out power at the Information Commons West building, where a Starbucks, OTC’s cafe, and Culinary Arts program is housed.

Refrigerated food was in danger of going bad, and the decision was made to donate much of the food to Victory Mission and Ozarks Food Harvest. Mark Miller, the spokesperson for OTC, told Ozarksfirst the school gave away bread, butter, fruits and vegetables, orange juice, eggs, soup bases, cranberries, cheese, and 50 gallons of milk from Starbucks.

The food was split between the two organizations, but Ozarks Food Harvest was given 48 turkey breasts since Victory Mission already had turkey.

Dyllan Dale, the Kitchen Manager and Chef for Victory Mission said the donation made a huge impact, “It’s been a struggle with donations because of supply chain problems and stuff like that. So my donations for the kitchen side here have really gone down. So it’s such a huge blessing and a lot of really quality stuff because it came from a culinary school.”

OTC had so much food on hand because the school was preparing for a takeaway turkey dinner for employees that was set to happen tomorrow. Miller said it was thousands of dollars worth of food that was at risk of spoiling if they didn’t give it away.

For now, OTC is using a truck donated by Springfield Grocers to keep its frozen food cold.